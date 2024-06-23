A few hours separate the Colombia selection of his debut in group D of the America Cup that is played in the United States. It will be this Monday, at 5 pm (Colombian time) against Paraguay.

The National Team is finalizing details for the start of its competition, and its final stage of preparation has been in Houston, venue of its first match.

Over there, Nestor Lorenzo has carried out field work with which it seeks to tighten the final nuts and also work on the emotional issue, given the broad expectations that have been generated around the team.

“Let’s go step by step. For us, Paraguay is first and we do not consider ourselves favorites, although we are excited“, made clear the Colombian defender Carlos Cuesta.

Lorenzo, with his gala team

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:AFP and Efe

Before the debut, a main doubt is woven around the possible starting lineup for Colombia and it is in defense, with the very probable presence of Yerry Mina as first baseman, a key player for this match due to his physical characteristics to counteract the aerial game that the Paraguayans propose due to their historical style.

For the rest, no news is expected. The team has men who are regulars like Daniel muñoz, Jéfferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

Another unknown may arise in the attack and it has to do with the forward man chosen by Lorenzo. Everything indicates that it will be Rafael Santos Borré, that he is a trustworthy man, beyond the fact that in the call he has goal forwards like Miguel Borja and Jhon Córdoba.

Rafael Santos Borré Photo:Efe and Tomada de TV

In the midfield the doubt lies in the distribution and the role it plays. John Ariasfor his versatility, being a player who contributes in different positions, as an interior or as a winger.

There has even been speculation that Richard Ríos may have the option to play, taking into account that Matheus Uribe The final friendly phase did not end well, as he suffered some discomfort.

Possible holder of Colombia

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of Colombia. Photo:EFE and AFP

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Matheus Uribe (Ríos), Jhon Arias; James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré. DT: Néstor Lorenzo.

The match between Colombia and Paraguay will be this Monday, June 24 at 5 pm, Colombian time, and will be enjoyed live on RCN, Caracol TV and DSports.

In addition, you will be able to follow the match minute by minute live, the chronicle, the subsequent reactions and the entire analysis of the National Team’s debut in the Copa América on EL TIEMPO.com.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

