Colombia national team: players arrive at concentration in the USA

Juan FernandoQuintero.
Start preparation for the friendly game against Paraguay.
November 13, 2022, 10:33 AM
The first players of the Colombia selection from higher to the concentration in USAfor the friendly match against Paraguay.
David Ospina, José Luis Chunga, Santiago Moreno, Juan David Mosquera, Diego Valoyes, Juan Fernando Quintero and Jhon Jáder Durán they were the first players to arrive at the hotel.
Tuesday, full group
the DT, Nestor Lawrenceare already at the head of the group, which is expected to be completed next Tuesday.
During this Sunday, Lorenzo and the rest of the coaching staff are waiting for four more players to complete 11.
Colombia will face Paraguay next Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 pm at the DRV PNK Stadium in the city of Fort Lauderdale, United States.
Sports
