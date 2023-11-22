The triumph of Colombia selection against Paraguay, 0-1, it was like spending the weekend in a pool or on the beach by the sea: sunbathing and in flip-flops, with a piña colada as an umbrella on the edge of the glass and with the fresh breeze hitting in the face. A summer victory. Of course, when the game ended, the Paraguayan mosquitoes came out and Colombia had no repellent due to the changes. An unnecessary annoyance, without seriousness.

It was the most comfortable match of the coach’s entire undefeated era Nestor Lorenzo, including friendly ones. It was time to win without suffering much, without having to come back, without kicking the board and changing chips, without giving resurrection harangues in the intermission.

Colombia won again in Asunción, where they have already won six games with this one, and tied another one since 2001: our children, just like that, 22 years ago!

The 0-1 came almost from the dressing room. Penalty for an indisputable handball that Borré scored at 9 minutes. This time he did not let the ball be taken away as happened in Quito, in the 0-0 against Ecuador. You don’t do it twice to a dog, the saying goes. And inside! That was enough.

With the goal, then, Colombia took its foot off the pedal and purely tactically, that is, with the positioning of its players, played very calm controlled football, which only allowed one dangerous play before the break: Ramón Sosa finished very above the arch. He defined himself as Sports editor of EL TIEMPO.

The final stretch of the first half was once again for Colombia: Borré alone, with a clean pass from Lerma, defined crookedly. Before he had missed another cross shot. And James, always James, crashed a fiery left foot into the crossbar.

Already in the second half, despite the obvious and logical reaction of this light Paraguay and their final rattle in death rallies (Vargas took one, and another was cleared at the line), Colombia controlled the game with and without the ball, and lacked at least another goal, which could well have been achieved in another exquisite pass from James to Díaz and which the goalkeeper scored under the horizontal: the National Team was clearly superior to this Paraguay that today only has the uniform of the true Defenders of Chaco. If Paraguay played in our League, it would not qualify among the eight. Sure! And it was won well, as it should have, thanks to James and Castaño, the best in the game.

This is how the first third of the tie closes, in a happy end of the year with a full 6 points in the last double date and with the Christmas of having beaten Brazil for the first time in the qualifiers.

An outstanding balance with 12 points, for an average of four per double date: the account of the old and famous ‘English average’.

Colombia, the only undefeated team with Mina, Santi Arias, Dávinson, Uribe, Lerma, Barrios, Díaz and James… Yes: with James! Colombia’s ’10’ has been decisive with its quality, mettle and greatness. And they wanted to retire all those who now make us toast at this end of the year party. Health!

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

