There is a fine line between informed optimism and false expectation. It is the same as between realism and the pressure to show strength in public opinion and against power. They teach that at the university. The Colombian National Team A Copa América begins, against Paraguay, in which sectors of critics, to show their idealized strength and supposed power, demand the title.

To the facts: Colombia, with its third place in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and its 20 games without losing in two years (15 wins, 5 draws) awakens an obvious and natural excitement in the fans. He defeated powers like Germany, Brazil and Spain!

Colombia selection Photo:FCF Share

Furthermore, its attack of 38 goals (1.9 per duel), backed by its security system of 14 goals against (0.7 per game with eleven clean sheets, more than half of the games), puts Colombia in certain capacity to compete, to fight against any rival.

And, also, because it is football: Greece once won the Euro Cup and Once Caldas, a Libertadores. Capisci…?

With all that – be careful! – Colombia is not a favorite for the title. You have to understand, from the outset, that the probable route to the title is a real minefield. See, for example: the last game of the group stage is against Brazil, then, in the quarterfinals, they would have Uruguay or the United States as a possible rival, and, if they reached the semifinals, they would perhaps face Brazil again. And the hypothetical final would be against Argentina.

Colombia national team vs. Paraguay Photo:EFE Share

Beyond the facile: “to be champion you have to beat everyone!”, Colombia’s route is similar to Indiana Jones in the hunters of the lost ark or the temple of perdition.

And an extra ‘little detail’: those possible rivals are the ones that just surpass Colombia in favoritism for the title according to specialized firms. In their order they are: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and the United States, the latter, in some places tied with Colombia.

James, Luis Díaz and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF Share

One thing is optimism, one thing is knowing that there is the capacity to compete without ignoring the virtues of potential rivals, and another thing is creating false expectations without hidden agendas or being a cheerleader with a miniskirt and pompoms.

The ‘real reality’, with last week’s Fifa rankings, says that Colombia is ready to be a semi-finalist and fight for third place. The South American tie itself points to that.

As in Gilberto Santa Rosa’s salsa, my conscience tells me that I cannot forget all this, but my heart screams at me that I must… It’s for fans!

The Copa América begins for Colombia and many already have it as champion without playing it.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

