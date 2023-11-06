This week Professor Néstor Lorenzo’s call will be announced for the matches in which The Colombian National Team faces Brazil and Paraguay for the double qualifying date towards the 2026 World Cup.

It may be of interest to you: Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English federation makes decision

The Argentine coach is aware of the current status of his trusted players to make up the call for the matches that will take place on November 16, against the Brazilians, and on the 21st of the same month, against the Paraguayans.

However, there is some concern within the Colombian National Team about the physical condition of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who has spent the last few weeks injured and off the playing field.

The 35-year-old player He was injured in the match against Venezuela, On date 1 of the tie, the medical examinations confirmed that He suffered from inflammation of the Achilles tendon.

We tell you: National vs. Millionaires: this is how the Colombia Cup final will be played, dates and location

Despite not being called up to the Colombian National Team for the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador as a precaution, the player born in Necoclí, Antioquía, suffered a relapse after playing a handful of minutes in the match between Inter Milan and Bologna at the beginning of October.

This Monday, the Italian press confirmed that There is still no exact date for the return of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado to the courts and his recovery is being carried out with caution.

Training of the Colombian Senior National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

“Simone Inzaghi and the Inter Milan medical staff act with the utmost caution to avoid new relapses and an even longer stoppage,” he revealed. Calciomercato.

Read here: Dani Alves: new revelations of the requests he made to the victim in the bathroom

Furthermore, the aforementioned media speculated that the return of the Colombian It will be after the Fifa double date in November. “At this point, Cuadrado could return immediately after the international break, with his sights set on the big game against Juventus on November 26 at the Allianz Stadium, his home until last June,” he said.

Cuadrado would not be able to make it to the Colombian National Team call-up and continues training separately. “He will continue with the personalized work in the coming days. The inflammation has not yet resolved, although an operation should currently be avoided.”explained the press in Italy.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO