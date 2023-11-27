The Néstor Lorenzo’s Colombian National Team had an unforgettable double date of South American qualifiers in the month of November, defeated Brazil and Paraguay, It is the only undefeated team in the qualifiers and has serious aspirations to go directly to the 2026 World Cup.

However, one of the problems that Néstor Lorenzo has experienced has been the constant injuries of his players, especially in the defensive zone, which has suffered changes due to casualties.

Colombia Brazil match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, held on November 16, 2023. Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. Claudia López, Angelica Lozano, Verónica Alcocer, Nicolas Alcocer Petro, Antonella Petro, Cilenis Marulanda and Luis Manuel Díaz attended the stadium. James Rodríguez, Mateus Uribe, Sinisterra, Carrascal, Santos Borre, Camilo Vargas, among other players from the national team under the leadership of Nestor Lorenzo, played. See also Colombian national team: video of the Federation gives clues to Lorenzo's call Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Although Colombia will not play in the playoffs this year, it will do so until 2024. However, On December 10 and 16, the team has two friendly matches scheduled in the United States against Mexico and Venezuela. but the first player who will not be able to be there has already been known.

Well then, Galatasaray defender Dávinson Sánchez was injured in the game against Alanyaspor, as he had to leave in the 79th minute, but the severity of the injury was not known.on. However, the Turkish team confirmed that he suffered a second-degree strain in his upper left rear muscle group and will miss several games in December.

“As a result of the MRI performed at our sponsor hospital, Medicana, on Dávinson Sánchez, who was injured in the match against Alanyaspor, A second degree strain was detected in the upper left rear muscle group and the player’s treatment began.”Galatasaray mentioned.

In this way, Davinson Sánchez will not be able to be taken into account by Lorenzo for that call-up and Galatasaray will not be able to use him in duels against Manchester United, Pendikspor, Adana Demirspor, Copenhagen and Sivasspor.

