The Colombian National Team is getting ready to play its next two matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against Uruguay and Ecuador

But in addition to the eliminatory, this process of the National Team, under the technical command of Néstor Lorenzo, has in its sights what will be its participation in the 2024 Copa América that will take place in the United States.

Precisely, for this competition, Colombia will surely debut clothing. And there is already speculation about the design of the yellow shirt.

The new model

The Footy Headlines portalwhich usually releases sports shirts in advance, had already published a preview of the new model and now has new photos of what would be the next shirt for the Colombian National Team.

“The Adidas Colombia 2024 Copa América home jersey features a light yellow main color, officially called “Impact Yellow.” Nothing more is known about the Colombia 2024 home jersey yet, but if we look at other Adidas 2024 national team jerseys , we already have an idea of ​​what it could look like,” says the portal.

He adds that it will probably be combined with blue logos and red/blue details, imitating the colors of the Colombian flag, with panels with the colors of the flag.

The new Adidas Colombia 2024 football uniforms will have as a big novelty the new logo of the national team, which was launched in June 2023.

This new shirt would be sold starting in March 2024.

SPORTS

More sports news