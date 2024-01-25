It is a fact that the Colombian National Team will change its shirt again for the Copa América, which will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14. Until now, there have been leaks of some parts of the garment's design.

It is already fixed that the garment will have the new shield of the Colombian Football Federation, in which the name is eliminated and the design is simplified by expanding the tricolor flag to the entire circle.

New shield of the Colombian National Team

The new corporate image of the Colombian Football Federation replaces the old shield that, with some minimal variations, was used on the clothing of the different teams since 1971.

This would be the controversial shirt of the Colombian National Team

Now, The Footy Headlines portal, specialized in sports clothing from different teams in the world, and which had already leaked some details of the new uniform, published on social networks the first image of the shirt that the team would use from the Copa América.

The shirt, of course, would be yellow. The round neck is back and the Adidas stripes, the brand that makes it, would continue to be blue, although now in a much lighter tone.

On the sides, the garment has a blue stripe that becomes thinner from the bottom up, something that all the national team garments would have. But the most controversial thing about the shirt is the engraving on the front: diagonal lines that change color until they reach almost orange and then fade until they reach almost white.

The idea, apparently, is to remember the shirts that the Colombian National Team used in the 70s and part of the 80s, which had the flag diagonally on a white or orange background.

T-shirt of the Colombian National Team in the 70s

Colombia's current jersey debuted in 2022 and was planned to be used in the World Cup in Qatar, but the elimination frustrated the plans. In fact, the first to use it was the women's team that played the Copa América at home that year.

