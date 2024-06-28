The Colombian National Team faces Costa Rica this Friday on date 2 of group D of the Copa América, in search of a victory that will ensure it in the quarterfinal phase of the tournament.

Colombia was preparing this week in Arizona, under the intense heat that is hitting this area of ​​the United States.

Colombia has to “open paths” with all its players to break Costa Rica’s strong defense and qualify early for the quarterfinals of the Copa América in the United States, said coach Néstor Lorenzo.

The big loss that coach Néstor Lorenzo had before the match was that of the defender Jhon Lucumidue to muscle problems suffered in the previous game against Paraguay, in which he had to be replaced by Yerry Mina. Well this time the one who plays is Carlos Cuesta.

In the last few hours it was also learned that the attacker is in pain. Rafael Santos Borréapparently on an ankle, which sidelines him from the game against Costa Rica.

If Colombia wins, it will earn 6 points and secure its place in the next phase, waiting to determine if it can finish first in the group. Brazil and Paraguay play in the second half.

Costa Rica has just won a goalless draw against Brazil, so it is estimated that they will be a very difficult opponent due to their strong defensive block.

The headline of Colombia vs. Costa Rica

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Jéfferson Lerma, Ríchard Ríos, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba.

