Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo sends an emotional message of union to the entire country, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian National Team

Colombia meets Venezuela this Thursday at 6 in the afternoon.

The Argentine coach will debut in the tie this Thursday, September 7.

The Colombian National Team is finalizing details for what will be its debut in the qualifiers and wants to start off on the right foot the long road it has to qualify for the United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup 2026.

(It may be of interest to you: Richard Ríos: meet the first-timer of the Colombian National Team who comes from futsal).

The ‘tricolor’ is already in Barranquilla preparing the start of the South American qualifying round where the national team will face Venezuela and Chile.

Nestor Lorenzo’s squad He had his first training sessions this Monday and now he hopes that during this Tuesday the rest of the players who were called up will finish joining.

(Read here: Colombia Selection: what will be the formation to play with Venezuela? Possible ‘sticks’).

Emotional message from Néstor Lorenzo to the fans

A qualifying process begins where we need to be more united than ever

Well, this Tuesday, the Argentine coach had a brief appearance on the social networks of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and there he left a message for the followers of the tricolor team.

“The first message is to thank the trust, the response they have given to what we have done so far. A qualifying process begins where we need to be more united than ever as a group, team and country”, commented the Argentine strategist.

(Also: The unforgettable party! 30 moments of the spectacular 5-0 from Colombia to Argentina).

The new slogan of the Colombian National Team

The same way, Lorenzo presented the slogan of the team selected for this tie and made clear the objective for the coming years.

“We have chosen a very nice slogan that is: ‘We are all Colombia’ and that is the invitation and the way to recruit an entire country from the field, in pursuit of the goal of playing the World Cup again,” said the coach of the ‘tricolor’.

SPORTS
With information from Futbolred

