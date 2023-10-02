The break was short. The next double date of the 2026 World Cup qualifier is already upon us. This week the Colombian National Team is expected to be called up to face Uruguay and Ecuador, and it will be full of news due to several injuries that have them on alert. Nestor Lorenzoespecially in defense.

Lorenzo usually has some tricks up his sleeve in his outlook. In the last call he had new additions such as Santiago Arias, Jhon Córdoba, Mateo Casierra and Richard Ríos, although none of them played. Now, Lorenzo plans a call that will have forced changes. What is clear is that he will not be able to repeat the formula of his last games against Germany, Venezuela and Chile, due to delicate losses.

Troubles in defense

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

The biggest headache is at the back, due to the injuries to the center backs Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumí, who were the starters in the National Team’s last three games. That is to say that Colombia will have a new pair of center backs to face Uruguay, on October 12, and Ecuador, on the 17th. So that the blow is not so traumatic, those who come in line are outlined, Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta.



In any case, Lorenzo will have to use other defenders to have alternatives. The coach is expected to appeal to players who are already close to the National Team. Andrés Llinas (Millionaires) takes the lead. There are others like Alexis Pérez (Giresunspor of Turkey), Andrés Reyes (New York Red Bulls of the MLS) and Nicolás Hernández (Inter of Brazil) who have already been with Lorenzo.

In defense there is another case, the injury suffered yesterday by full-back Johan Mojica. While waiting to know how serious it is, Frank Fabra, from Boca, asks for a clue.

The Lerma case

Jefferson Lerma analyzed the game against Chile Photo: Screenshot

In the midfield the strongest trauma is the injury of Jefferson Lerma, stronghold in the previous two games and who has not reappeared with Crystal Palace. Playing without Lerma would be giving an advantage, but there it is Wilmar Barrios as a replacement. There is also the case of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, another injured player, although more possibilities open up for him: against Chile, for example, Carrascal played.

Precisely, Lorenzo is expected to once again have the talented ones: Carrascal, James and Quintero, who make up a triple alternative for creation. Carrascal seems to be the coach’s most trusted man, but James came in connected in those two games with the National Team. Furthermore, he has raised his level in São Paulo.

The fixed ones should be in the attack Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré, Jhon Jader Durán and Luis Sinisterra. The aforementioned Jhon Córdoba and Mateo Casierra are also in orbit. The panorama opens with Yaser Asprilla, Diego Valoyes and Óscar Cortés. Falcao is not ruled out, but his current status pushes him away, although he has already reappeared and scored a goal with Rayo.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news