There are less than 24 hours left until the ball starts rolling in the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, where the Colombia selection It is measured against Costa Rica on the second date of group D of the Copa América.

According to the criteria of

It is a crucial duel for the national team that is seeking its second victory in the tournament to achieve that long-awaited qualification to the quarterfinals. Colombia comes from beating 2-1 Paraguay in the debut and against Costa Rica goes for the first objective set.

Nestor Lorenzo. Photo:EFE Share

The keys

This Thursday, the Coach Nestor Lorenzo was accompanied with Juan Fernando Quintero at the press conference before the game against the Central Americans and spoke of the complicated challenge that lies ahead.

The Argentine strategist was consulted about the work done by Rafael Santos Borré and Jhon Cordoba, who had no chances to score against Paraguay, but came out to defend them.

“I think it depends on the match, they may not play much in the game. I am happy with both of them, with what they did, the forwards have a fundamental role and I am happy with it,” said the coach.

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

Alfaro is a rival to be careful

Lawrence praised the rival after what was seen against Canarinha: “Gustavo He is a great strategist, he has been growing since he took over the team and the results have given him confidence. He also has the offensive weapon to hurt the opponent on duty. Prioritizing the result (against Brazil) I think he was satisfied because an important part of the plan worked out for him.”

For its part, Juan fer He knows that the still ball could unbalance a match that can be very close after seeing the approach he made Costa Rica against the Brazilians on matchday 1 of the group.

“It is one of the strengths we have (the still ball), we must adapt to the situation and we must take advantage of the fact that we have men with very good legs and the height that could define a close game,” he said. Juanfer Quintero.

Colombia selection Photo:Cristian Álvarez – EL TIEMPO Share

Regarding the duel, the Argentine strategist pointed out that the Costa Rican team should not be underestimated because with Alfaro they have been doing an important job.

“Costa Rica andThey are competing very well, they are a team in formation, but they have struggled a bit with the replacement. Alfaro He has been in charge of consolidating those guys, it is a very careful team and it is going to be difficult for us,” explained Néstor Lorenzo.

“We are a little underestimating him and we should not underestimate him. If it were a team that was going to go back and defend, I wouldn’t be worried. I’m worried about the change in attitude at times, which has done things well in other game situations. He is going to give us a fight in all areas of the field. It is a young, strong team with a lot of energy. You have to be patient and they will compete physically. “It is not an easy team, it is going to be tough,” he added.

Colombia National Team and Gustavo Alfaro Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Efe Share

Nestor Lorenzo was consulted about a possible change in the system to put two center forwards, seeing that Costa Rica Playing with three centre-backs in the background, the coach left it clear that tactical movements are not ruled out.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS