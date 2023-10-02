The break was short and the Colombian National Team is preparing for the double qualifying round towards the 2026 World Cup. This week the call of coach Néstor Lorenzo is expected to face Uruguay and Ecuadorand that will be full of news due to several injuries that have Néstor Lorenzo on alert, especially in defense.

It may be of interest to you: River Plate defeats Boca Juniors and unleashes a monumental meme party

Lorenzo usually has some tricks up his sleeve in his outlook. In the last call had new features such as Santiago Arias, Jhon Córdoba, Mateo Casierra and Richard Ríos, although none played.

Now, Lorenzo plans a call that will have forced changes. What is clear is that he will not be able to repeat the formula of his last games against Germany, Venezuela and Chile, due to delicate losses.

Also: Liverpool attacks the VAR: they would make a drastic decision due to a disallowed goal against Luis Díaz

Photo: See also The possible starting lineup of Real Madrid to face Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey Alejandro Matías. Kronos Agency

Néstor Lorenzo’s concerns

The worst headache is in the back, for thes injuries to center backs Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumí, who were the starters in the National Team’s last three games.

That is to say, Colombia will have a new pair of centre-backs to face Uruguay, on October 12, and Ecuador, on the 17th. So that the blow is not so traumatic, those who come in line, Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta, are outlined.

In any case, Lorenzo will have to use other defenders to have alternatives. The coach is expected to appeal to players who are already close to the National Team. Andrés Llinás (Millonarios) takes the lead. There are others like Alexis Pérez (Giresunspor of Turkey), Andrés Reyes (New York Red Bulls of the MLS) and Nicolás Hernández (Inter of Brazil) who have already been with Lorenzo.

And the problem of injuries seems to haunt the Colombian National Team in recent weeks, when there are just a few days left to know the squad list. In the last hours, a new casualty in the national team was confirmed.

We show you: Video: this was the impressive accident suffered by the Colombian soccer goalkeeper

The new development comes from Spain and is worrying. Johan Mojica could be ruled out for the double date as a precautionary measure. The Colombian felt physical discomfort in the duel against Osasuna: He entered the field, but at 67 he had to leave due to a muscle problem.

Radamel Falcao and Johan Mojica Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Questions on the list

In the midfield the strongest trauma is the injury of Jefferson Lerma, a stronghold in the previous two games and who He has not reappeared with Crystal Palace. Playing without Lerma would be giving an advantage, but Wilmar Barrios is there as a replacement.

Although not everything is bad news for the Argentine coach. This Monday the return to training of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was announced, who suffered in the match against Venezuela at the start of the South American qualifying round.

Photo: See also One by one of the Atlético de Madrid players in the Copa del Rey match against Oviedo Efe and Vanexa Romero. TIME

The player born in Necoclí, Antioquia, suffered a tendinitis problem that kept him off the playing field for several weeks. However, The Inter Milan coach confirmed that he is now available For the two games before the national team break, adding minutes could be one of the keys in Néstor Lorenzo’s call-up.

Another case that raises doubts is that of Radamel Falcao García, who broke his scoring drought this weekend with Rayo Vallecano and scored his first goal of the season after suffering some physical discomfort.

Although the main players in the attack should be Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré, Jhon Jader Durán and Luis Sinisterra. The aforementioned Jhon Córdoba and Mateo Casierra are also in orbit. The ‘Tiger’ could be one of the novelties.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO