Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo has a plan to change headquarters

The technical staff of the Colombia National Team, led by Néstor Lorenzo, is already preparing the third and fourth day of the South American Qualifiers heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Uruguay and Ecuador.

On October 12 they will receive the Uruguayans in Barranquilla and on the 17th he will go to Quito, to play at 2,850 meters above sea level, something that worries the coach and his team, as it will be a sudden change taking into account that Colombia plays at sea level.

Furthermore, Lorenzo looks askance at the last Qualifier, in which the Ecuadorian national team beat Colombia 6-1, so he prepares a plan so that he does not get caught badly or tired and thus avoids another ‘paper’.

Sebastián Vargas, journalist, warned that Colombia’s logistics for the double round of the tie could have a change, since after the clash against Uruguay The National Team would move from city to try to adapt to the height.

Colombia will not travel to Bogotá, but there is the idea of ​​traveling to Antioquia territory to train in Garne, which is 2 thousand meters high; After a couple of training sessions, Colombia would travel between Sunday night or Monday morning to Quito, for the match on Tuesday, October 17.

