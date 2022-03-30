It is not a dream, although the players would like to open their eyes today, blink, and believe, naively, that they are not yet eliminated, that the game against Venezuela has not even started, or that the tie is not over, that there is still a chance. But no, the paper doesn’t lie, neither does the pitch. The reality is written in big black letters: Eliminated from the World Cup! The Colombia team is not going to Qatar or the playoffs, and it’s not fantasy, it’s reality and not magic.

It was said that it was time to win against Venezuela and it was won. It was supposed to be scoring goals, and it was enough for one. It was supposed to be praying for other people’s deeds, and even there it wasn’t enough for them. The Peruvians prayed better. After 5 minutes they already had the divine gift, the goal that tasted like heaven to them and to Colombia like hell.

If Peru won, it did not matter how much sweat and tears Colombia shed in Venezuela. He could win 100-0 if that were possible, and nothing would change history. It is the heavenly punishment of depending on others.

Colombia, no miracle

Formation of the Colombian National Team in the match against Venezuela.

The National Team started its last match of the eliminatory eliminated. And he finished it twice eliminated. And he never came close to a miracle. He played his final 90 minutes on a burning bridge. The team gave the national flag to Luis Díaz, their best man, so that he could command the cavalry, but he could not do it alone, especially when there was a mobile wall in front of him, the goalkeeper Faríñez, who occupied the entire arc. He stopped one, two, three, four shots, as if to confirm that Colombia only scores goals if they put a little imagination.

And so 10, 15, 30 minutes passed and nothing. All the same. Peru winning. Colombia drawing against the team now led by Pékerman. And no goal. And suffering in both goals, there because they did not enter, and here because Venezuela appeared. David Ospina had to tie his gloves to avoid a worse catastrophe.

Before the end of the first half, there was a light, weak, but light after all. Although that now only serves to cry over spilled letters. It was a hit on Borré in the area, an imprudence, the play went through the VAR stand, judge Sampiao pointed out the crime: penalty. James grabbed the ball as if it were his, looked at it, a caress, perhaps a few words, and the ball, so resistant, did not eat him up, went to a post to which Faríñez, owner of the wind, flew and saved. At that moment someone had to pray harder than the Peruvians, who were already winning 2-0 –perhaps they relaxed their prayers–, because the judge repeated the penalty, since Faríñez went ahead. James sought reconciliation, “let’s not fight anymore, ball”, he must have told her, and convinced her, although just in case he had any doubts he punished her with a violent shot, to the same post as before, and the ball went inside as if screaming, 1-0.

The mind in Lima

From that moment on, with half a game to go, Colombia no longer played in Venezuela, Colombia unfolded in body, soul and mind to Lima, to see if their clamor was given there. Colombia no longer prayed for Colombia but for Paraguay. At that point, the National Team did not tremble in its legs but in its thoughts, with the macabre idea of ​​not going to the World Cup.

The game faded away and Colombia resigned, they didn’t score more goals, they didn’t need them, they said goodbye to Qatar like a disoriented National Team, lost along the way a long time ago. A Selection that looked for Qatar only on the maps and did not find it there. So this National Team, the one that doesn’t know how to score goals, the one that depended on other people’s deeds, was closing its eyes to cry profusely, which we all know about. And the game ended and the bodies in yellow were lying on the field, scattered like shadows without a shadow, like wandering ghosts that assume the penance of four years.

Colombia would like to wake up from its dream and believe that this did not happen, that this chronicle was a nightmare, a mistake, that Peru did lose, that the National Team did qualify for the playoffs, that they can still go to the World Cup, and that sadness and tears and rage and uneasiness and this thunderous silence are not the harsh reality.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@pabloRomeroET

