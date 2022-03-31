The elimination of the Colombian National Team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup it is a wound that has not healed and leaves a dark panorama, which will soon have to be clarified.

Since the match against Venezuela ended, which Colombia won 0.1 with a goal by James Rodríguez, names began to sound to replace the coach, Reinaldo Rueda.

what is known



The Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, who recently left the technical direction of Leeds in the Premier League, it is one of the first names that are speculated to be in the folder.

According to the Onefootball page, Bielsa would set three conditions to agree to be the new Colombian coach for the next few years.

“The first condition of the former Leeds is to also take control of the U-20 team, something positive in order to put together solid processes from the lower categories, which contribute more directly to the senior team, with the birth of young players, who don’t need adaptation in the main squad, but who get to shine and contribute”, he pointed out.

At the moment, Héctor Cárdenas is the current technical director of the Sub-20, he was appointed recently and his process has just begun.

According to the media, the second request is that the leaders do not get involved in the decisions of the technical director. “He asks that the Federation respect his position as a coach, that he not interfere and that he be committed to his process,” he points out.

Finally, It is noted that Marcelo Bielsa will request a long-term process to meet the designed goals, “after the difficult last years, time is needed to give a rebirth to the national team”, says the source.

It is not the first time that Bielsa sounds to be the coach of Colombia.

