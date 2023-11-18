They were two headers that touched the soul, that delighted 46,000 spectators at the Roberto Meléndez stadium and millions throughout the country. And they were a personal revenge. It was an oasis after 30 very hard days, which began with boos, continued with familiar pain and ended with a general applause and admiration, even outside the borders.

Luis Díaz had nothing to prove: He is the most important Colombian player of the moment, one of the few who are still in the world elite, in a top team like Liverpool. But many pointed out him for having missed a goal against Uruguay and a penalty against Ecuador, games that the Colombian National Team could not win.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

We have gone through hard times, but life makes you strong and brave, I think that is football and not only football, but life

And then, when the football atmosphere heated up and people began to think about how to beat Brazil, their parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, They were kidnapped. His mother was released shortly after. But Mane did have to wait 13 long days to return to his family, after being detained by the ELN.

Hours before the match against Brazil, Luis was reunited with his father. Few had in mind what they were going to do the next day. He did know what he was going to do with his head against the five-time world champion.

“We have gone through hard times, but life makes you strong and brave, I think that is football and not just football, but life. And I think we deserved this victory, not only me, but everyone in general, we have done a great process, with the coach and the players I think it is more than deserved,” said an elated Lucho after the game.

And he added: “I want to thank God because he makes everything possible, we have gone through hard times, but that is football. We have done a great process with the coach and the players”.

Mane Díaz came to receive his son at the Colombia National Team concentration. Photo: Taken from social networks

It was a night in which many images remained in the minds of the National Team’s followers. Like that of Lucho hug with Allison Becker, his partner in Liverpool. He even had time to ask him to give him the diver to give it to Camilo Vargas, who wanted to keep it as a souvenir.

“He knows what we went through, he gave me all the support in these difficult moments,” Díaz said after that meeting, already heading to the dressing room.

Euphoria in the stands

We said there were many images left from the game. And one of them was ‘Mane’ celebration after Lucho’s two goals, after the drama he experienced while he was kidnapped.

The image of the father of Liverpool’s crash on the verge of fainting, shown on the television broadcast and replicated millions of times on social networks, gave rise to everything, especially thousands and thousands of memes.

But that emotion was more than justified. With his two goals, Lucho showed Mane what it meant to him and to his career, the same one that began with a Colombian National Team that played the Copa América of Indigenous Peoples in 2015, led by John Jairo ‘Pocillo’ Díaz, former player of teams like Millonarios, Once Caldas and Quindío. “I have roots and distant relatives of Wayú origin, but I am not Wayú,” Lucho declared to ESPN.

Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

My heart is open and free to endure these joys, I had the faith and conviction that Luis was going to score

The microphones surrounded Mane, after the game and hours later, and he had no problem assuming the role of proud father.

“Actually there is a sequel every second that comes to my mind and I forget everything. My heart is open and is free to endure these joys, I had the faith and conviction that Luis was going to score because he had the obligation as a thank you to the Colombian people,” Mane told WinSports.

“At first it was difficult, you couldn’t score, Lucho had many opportunities, but it didn’t go in. We were convinced that someone was going to enter, Two were going to arrive and it was going to be happiness for the entire Metropolitan and all of Colombia,” he added.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, held on November 16, 2023. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Brazil favors him

It seems that the guajiro forward likes playing against Brazil. It was against that team in which he, for the first time, showed that he was a different player. It was in the Copa América, on June 23, 2021. A scissors goal from him gave partial advantage to the team led by Reinaldo Rueda at the time. Then came the Néstor Pitana controversy, the carelessness of the Colombian defense and the defeat with a goal by Roberto Firmino in stoppage time.

“Thank God Lucho was doing what he was doing to (score) the goals, they didn’t want to get there, but I had faith that they would arrive because today there was a reason to score goals and to celebrate and beat Brazil so that it goes down in history,” said Mane.

Luis Díaz gave the victory to Colombia. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Díaz, at 26 years old, has a lot to give to the National Team and to assume the leadership baton held today by James Rodríguez, who held nothing back.

“He knows that I respect him a lot. In the last 15 days he has had a bad time, I tried to be with him. This is a group of many brothers. “We are more good people than those who want to do evil,” James said.

