The Colombian Beach Soccer Team They were unable to beat Senegal this Sunday and suffered their second consecutive defeat, which resulted in them being eliminated from the World Cup in the discipline taking place in Dubai.

Colombia had just lost to Japan in the debut and had the possibility of getting into contention to advance to the round since the Japanese fell with Belarus on this second date.



However, the tricolor team could not beat the Senegalese, who came back in the game in a great way.

The coffee growers began winning the game with goals from Eduardo López and Juan Ossa, but in the second half, Senegal tied things up with Ousseynou Faye and Mamour Diagne.

Already in the third part of the match, Senegal hit Colombia hard and scored three goals in a row that were Raoul Mendy, Papa Ndoye and Mandione Diagne. Finally, the tricolor scored with Esleider de Avila to make the final score 5-3.

Colombia will close the group stage of the World Cup against Belarus on February 20 against Belarus.

The first basemen of the National Team were: Alejandro Quintero (A), Eduardo López, Juan Fernando Ossa, Rafael Acosta and Esleider de Ávila.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

