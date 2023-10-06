Nestor Lorenzo He shook his board, calling eight new players compared to the previous call. Due to injuries he renewed the defense; He had surprises on the left side, in the midfield zone and in the attack. In any case, it is a call that maintains the base, and that is renewed with players who on paper arrive to be substitutes in the games against Uruguay and Ecuador in the qualifying round.

The team has changes, eight new players, but most of them are not favorites to be starters. Yes as alternatives. If Colombia will have changes it will be out of obligation. Starting with the defense, since neither Yerry Mina nor Jhon Lucumí are there, who are injured, the starting center back pairing will be Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta. So the call from Willer Ditta, from Cruz Azul, and Yerson Mosquera, from Cincinnati, is to have alternatives in case of any eventuality.

In addition, Lorenzo surprises with the call of three left backs, in the absence of another injured one, Johan Mojica: Deiver Machado remains, and Frank Fabra and Cristian Borja arrive. In the midfield, Lorenzo must also make changes out of obligation, since he cannot count on the injured Jefferson Lerma nor with Juan Guillermo Cuadradowho was also injured, but he has the variants in his own base.

On paper, the one who starts as Lerma’s replacement is Wilmar Barrios, while through Cuadrado the coach can maneuver better with his interiors, with Jorge Carrascal, for example, just as he started in the match against Chile. However, Lorenzo called Kevin Castaño as alternatives and Yaser Asprilla.

Castaño is an interesting option, he is a player who already contributed when he was there. As for Asprilla, his call-up is correct, since he is an unbalanced, fast player, who strangely did not appear in the last call-up. Asprilla represents present and future, he had to be there now and he is one of those ‘new ones’ who can perhaps make Néstor Lorenzo think about these games, especially when offensive solutions are needed.

To look for the goal

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Precisely, in the attack zone the usual Rafael Santos Borré remains, as the trusted ‘9’, and Luis Díaz as the winger on whom the offensive weight of the National Team falls, both of them are expected to bring out their best performance. Especially when the lack of a goal is the problem to be solved (Venezuela was beaten 1-0 and Chile was tied without goals).

If Lorenzo wanted solutions above, then on the list there are almost the same attackers from the first call: Sinisterra, Casierra and Durán… They are joined by Diego Valoyes, the player who plays for Juárez in Mexico. Regarding his call-up, it is striking that Lorenzo leaves out options with more goals in the season, for example, Jhon Córdoba, who was in the last call-up and not this time, despite the fact that he continues scoring goals for Krasnodar in Russia: 7 between the Cup and the League. Córdoba is one of his notable absences, beyond the fact that he did not have minutes in the last call-up.

But there is another novelty that draws attention and that is that it is not Juan Fernando Quintero, who, unless he has some physical problem (he published a photo training), is a big casualty of Lorenzo’s team, who places his trust in Carrascal and James for the creation of the team.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news