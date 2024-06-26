Colombia will host a world cup from August 31. The Women’s World Cupthe eleventh edition of the contest and the first to have 24 teams, will take place in Cali, Bogotá and Medellín until September 22.

Due to the importance of the contest and the fact of being the host, the Colombian National Team is preparing to give the best performance. For this, they need all their figures present at the international event and thus have a better chance of fighting for the title.

Linda Caicedo, the team’s main star, had doubts about her participation due to coordination between the Colombian Football Federation and his current club, Real Madrid. Previously, the soccer player had already expressed her intention to be present and add minutes to the important event, but she declared that it was something that did not completely depend on her will.

Linda Caicedo will play in the World Cup

The uncertainty is finally over. This Wednesday, Carlos Paniagua, national coach, confirmed that Real Madrid gave the green light for the player to be incorporated into the squad that will compete in the international tournament. In addition, he announced that Caicedo had a great desire to be present with the National Team.

Linda Caicedo. Photo:Colombian Football Federation. Share

“We just arrived from the South American trip to Ecuador (early May) Linda called me and asked me herself: ‘Teacher, how is mine going?’ I told him, ‘during the South American we didn’t have any more contact with Real Madrid, but tomorrow we will have communication again,'” Paniagua commented for Win Sports.

Linda Caicedo scored her first double with the Colombian National Team. Photo:Ricardo Bejarano Share

After the uncertainty and conversations, according to Paniagua, the merengue team welcomed Linda’s participation in the important competition. “They (Real Madrid) consider that she is a World Cup in her country and that she should play in her last World Cup in this category,” said the coach.

In addition to this, he highlighted Linda’s intention and insistence on accelerating the conversations to be ready before the start of the tournament, which would be the last of her career in this category. “I thought it was a very big gesture for Linda Caicedo to call and ask because she herself has insisted that she wants to be here, that she wants to represent the country, that she wants to say goodbye to her friends and colleagues with whom she grew up and trained in a World Cup here in our country.”

Linda Caicedo, player of the Colombian National Team. Photo:EFE Share

Colombia’s matches in the Under 20 Women’s World Cup

The Colombian National Team, as hosts, occupies group A along with Australia, Cameroon and Mexico. The youth teams begin their journey on August 31 at the opening of the World Cup against Australia at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

3 days later, at the same stadium, the national team will have the second match against the ‘indomitable lionesses’ of Cameroon at 8 pm

The Colombians have a perfect score so far Photo:Twitter: FCF Share

Finally, Colombia will close with Mexico at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín on September 6 for the third date of group A.