The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team reported that the players Diego Valoyes of FC Juárez and Stefan Medina of CF Monterreywill not be able to comply with the call made by technical director Néstor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 3 and 4 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new players who will make up the group of footballers will be: Juan David Mosquera belonging to the Portland Timbers and Leonardo Castro of Millonarios FC, who will be arriving at the concentration in Barranquilla, as soon as possible.

“Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Diego Valoyes and Stefan Medina a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity they will be part of the Colombian Senior National Team again,” the Federation says in a statement. .

Medina had been summoned on an emergency basis due to the injury of Daniel Muñozfrom Genk, but this same Saturday the Monterrey full-back was also injured.

A big question mark now arises on the right side of the team since the permanent starter was Muñoz. There is also Santiago Arias.

In attack, Leo Castro receives his opportunity, given the injury suffered by Diego Valoyes this Saturday night.

The National Team began its concentration in Barranquilla this Saturday. The first players to arrive were Frank Fabra, Álvaro Montero and Matehus Uribe.

