The Colombian National Team He left behind the match against Uruguay that tied 2-2 and is preparing to face Ecuador, on Tuesday in Quito, on date 4 of the tie.

In the match against the Charrúas, the National Team lost goalkeeper Camilo Vargas due to expulsion, in one of the last actions of the match and which ended in a penalty.

The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team reported that the player Camilo Vargas of Atlas FC will not be able to continue in the squad due to his expulsion in the match against Uruguay and by regulation he must be released, to report to his club as soon as possible.

Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Therefore, the new player who will make up the group of 26 players for date 4 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the goalkeeper. Jose Luis Chunga of Independiente Medellín, who will be joining the concentration next Sunday in the capital of Antioquia.

Colombia works in Medellín, before his trip to Quito. The team did its training this Friday in Envigado.

