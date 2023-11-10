The Colombian National Team This weekend he will begin his concentration in Barranquilla to face the matches of days 5 and 6 of the World Cup qualifiers.

This Thursday the technician Nestor Lorenzo announced the list of those summoned to face Brazil and Paraguay. However, this Friday a last-minute news was reported.

Arias leaves

Photo: Miguel Bautista / FCF

The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team reported that the player Santiago Arias of the FC Cincinnati – USA club, will not be able to comply with the call made by technical director Néstor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 5 and 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new player who will join the group of footballers will be Yerry Mina from ACF Fiorentina – Italy and will be joining the concentration in Barranquilla, which begins this weekend.

“Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Santiago Arias a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity they will be part of the Colombian Senior National Team again,” says the Federation bulletin.

Mina returns to the national team after overcoming the injury that took him out of the previous call-up. The defender, however, has had few minutes of play, he only reappeared at the weekend for a few moments with his club.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

