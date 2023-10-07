The Colombian National Team He began his concentration in Barranquilla for his next World Cup qualifying matches, against Uruguay and Ecuador.

The first players have already arrived at the team’s headquarters, including Frank Fabra, Álvaro Montero and Matheus Uribe.

However, this Saturday there was news of a last-minute change: the loss of right back Daniel Muñoz.

Change in the call

Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, after being harassed by Daichi Kamada. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team reported that the player Daniel Muñoz of KRC Genk will not be able to fulfill the call made by technical director Nestor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 3 and 4 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new player who will make up the group of 26 players will be Stephen Medina from CF Monterrey, who will be joining the concentration in Barranquilla in the next few hours.

“Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Daniel Muñoz a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can be part of the Colombian Senior National Team again,” says the Federation bulletin.

Daniel Muñoz is one of the regular players in Néstor Lorenzo’s scheme, the starting right back, so it is a significant loss. Lorenzo also has another right back on his list, Santiago Arias.

