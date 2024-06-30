The Colombia selection responds to the favorite label in the title of the 2024 United States Copa Americaafter two games in which he has confirmed that he has everything to reach the final.

He defeated Paraguay 2-1 and in the second match Costa Rica, 3-0, leaving a positive image and an overwhelming game in search of their second title after the one they achieved in Bogota in 2001.

(Copa América 2024: VAR audios from the Chile vs. Canada game directed by Wílmar Roldán revealed)

There have been several players who have stood out. James Rodríguez has been key. Against the Paraguayans he was responsible for the two assists for the goals.

And against the ‘Ticos’ he also stood out, taking the most outstanding comments, but there are other key footballers, such as Luis Díaz, the Liverpool striker, who in the second game scored in the opposite goal.

John Cordoba He earned a place among those called up by the coachNestor Lorenzo, for the Copa América. He knew how to wait a long time and at 31 years old he fulfilled his dream of scoring in this tournament, in a match in which he was a star.

“It is a work that has been done together. We are a family, the group is united. It doesn’t matter who scores, the important thing is to win and we leave with the three points to qualify, thank God,” Córdoba declared to Gol Caracol.

His family

Jhon Andrés is the son of Manuel Acisclo Córdoba, The Tricycle, as they called him when he was a footballer. He was born on May 11, 1993 in Istmina, Chocó, and followed in the footsteps of his father, who played for the Unión Magdalena, Junior, Nacional, Millonarios, Santa Fe and Huila.

Jhon is the new generation of the Córdoba and plays in the Krasnodar of Russia and he is married to a Spanish woman, Anabel Garciawith whom she has been since 2016 and they are parents to a daughter, Isabella.

She has always accompanied him in his sporting career since she met him and follows him whenever she can to the Colombian National Team matches.

For Córdoba, having his family accompany him in the Copa América commitments is very significant.