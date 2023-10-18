In a correct match with a lot of tactical order for the Colombian National Team, in their goalless draw against Ecuador, John Arias He stood out for his sacrifice and his coming and going. She was the figure. This is the one on one of the team Nestor Lorenzo.

This is how Colombia played

Alvaro Montero: They kicked him three times, one shot hit the post and he was able to deflect the others and save his goal. Six points.

Yerson Mosquera: The responsibility of being a starter hit him hard. He looked insecure, imprecise, and earned a yellow card very early. Ecuador attacked its area permanently. He needed help from Arias. He left injured. Four points.

Carlos Cuesta: the safest of the defensive line, good in closing, and also scored a goal, although it was disallowed. Seven points.

Dávinson Sánchez: A bad delivery of the ball led to Ecuador’s best option: a shot against the post. Five points.

Deiver Machado: With constant attack, good partnership with Díaz, he threw crosses and was used for effective setbacks. Seven points.

Matehus Uribe: This time he had more defensive work, less contribution in attack. Six points.

Kevin Castaño: with good behavior, he swallowed up the midfield to destroy the Ecuadorian game, he was a good complement to Uribe. Six points.

Jhon Arias will miss the game against Brazil.

John Arias: He had the hardest job, not only contributing in attack, but also helping Mosquera on the right wing, even as a wingback. He was a back-and-forth player, with great effort and sacrifice, and he had a great shot that deflected the goalkeeper. Figure. Eight points.

Jhon Arias statistics.

James Rodriguez: It was not as clear as against Uruguay, but a magical pass from him led to Díaz’s goal being disallowed for being offside. Of course, he managed the pauses and rhythms of the game. Six points.

Luis Diaz: once again dull, once again left in debt. This time he had to fight a lot, he made a great play that ended in the penalty, but when he had everything to vindicate himself with the charge, they stopped him. Four points.

Rafael Santos Borré: of a lot of sacrifice, but without offensive weight. Five points

Jhon Jader Durán: entered for Borré (29 ST). He couldn’t have been the goal man. No note

Richard Ríos: came in for Uribe (29 ST). He gave a hand and refreshed the marking area. No note.

Willer Ditta: He entered through Mosquera (40 ST). No note.

Wilmar Barrios: He entered through Castaño (43 ST). No note.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

