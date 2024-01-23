EndrickPalmeiras' jewel who will play for Real Madrid next season, gave Brazil a 1-0 victory against Bolivia on Tuesday in the Canarinha's debut in the South American Olympic Qualifiers, with an early goal in the 4th minute.

Brazil had a promising start with the 17-year-old striker's quick goal at the Brígido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, but ended up encountering more difficulties than expected in their first Group A match.

Ecuador and Brazil add three points and Venezuelans and Bolivians have one apiece.

Under the spotlight in this Under-23 tournament that will distribute two places in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Endrick did not take long to exhibit the virtues that Real Madrid saw in him when they decided to sign him for more than 70 million euros: speed, power and goal.

His partner in attack, John Kennedy, combed a ball in the middle of the court that fell at his feet with open space to accelerate.

It was unstoppable. He made his way at full speed between two defenders who tried to intercept him and finished with class. Bolivia, however, was brave. Trained by Pablo Escobar under the guidance of Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago, senior coach, she did not bow her head and for many parts of the match she stole the ball from

Brazil.

Gabriel Villamil, in the 22nd and 24th minutes, tried long shots, a weapon that demonstrated its value in La Verde's first match, against Venezuela, when his shot about 35 meters from the goal meant a 3-3 draw when time ended. Endrick's presence, however, brought an aura of danger.

A pass from Andrey found him in the area on the brink of half-time. The control of the Palmeiras promise was not good. Bolivia continued in its line, with personality, but Brazil's punch threatened: a shot by Marquinhos hit goalkeeper Carlos Adorno's right post in the 50th minute.

Endrick took advantage of a rebound in the 70th minute to send the ball into the net, but the play was disallowed for offside. Without brilliance, but with a knock on the table of its great figure, Brazil began its path towards a third consecutive Olympic gold on the right foot.

Brazil will be the next rival of the Colombia selection, which debuted with a tough defeat against Ecuador, 3-0, and needs to recover in its second presentation. The game will be this Friday.

AFP

