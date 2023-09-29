Friday, September 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia national team, in trouble: another loss for the tie is confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia national team, in trouble: another loss for the tie is confirmed

Close


Close

Néstor Lorenzo's Colombian National Team

Néstor Lorenzo’s Colombian National Team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Néstor Lorenzo’s Colombian National Team

The call for the next double date of the qualifier is approaching.

Two weeks before dates 3 and 4 of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup are played, the coach Nestor Lorenzo He is having difficulty putting together the Colombian National Team roster for those games.

The Argentine will have to rethink the call due to the injuries of several players and that they are not taken into account by their teams due to different injuries.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez, in Sao Paulo: the coach is still not satisfied and reveals what he needs)

See also  Colombia national team: these are the ones chosen by Néstor Lorenzo

The first confirmed loss was that of the center Yerry Minawho will miss the games against Uruguay and Ecuador due to his injury suffered against Chile on the second round of the tie.

Or work

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo

Photo:

Vanexa Romero. TIME

Now there was expectation for Jhon Lucumi, who was injured with Bologna. The Italian portal Radiobolognauno confirmed that, after the exams, Lucumí has ​​a first-degree injury in the myotendinous junction of the right rectus femoris and will have at least a month of recovery to return to the fields.

Jhon Lucumi
Photo:

Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Confirmation from the club is expected but for now the player’s presence in the squad seems ruled out.

It would be another problem for Lorenzo, in his idea of ​​​​building the defense. They remain in the race Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) and Carlos Cuesta (Genk) as main options for the starting line at the back.

On the other hand, there are two starters who would also miss the duels against the Charrúas and the Ecuadorians. Is about Juan Guillermo Cuadrado who arrived injured after the games with Colombia and has not seen minutes with Inter while the other player who would not be in the squad is Jefferson Lerma who has not seen minutes in the English club’s last games.

See also  The players who scored the decisive goal in the different World Cup finals

SPORTS AND EDITING FUTBOLRED

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #national #team #trouble #loss #tie #confirmed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine decided to independently produce air defense systems

Ukraine decided to independently produce air defense systems

Recommended

No Result
View All Result