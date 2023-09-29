Colombia national team, in trouble: another loss for the tie is confirmed

Two weeks before dates 3 and 4 of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup are played, the coach Nestor Lorenzo He is having difficulty putting together the Colombian National Team roster for those games.

The Argentine will have to rethink the call due to the injuries of several players and that they are not taken into account by their teams due to different injuries.

The first confirmed loss was that of the center Yerry Minawho will miss the games against Uruguay and Ecuador due to his injury suffered against Chile on the second round of the tie.

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

Now there was expectation for Jhon Lucumi, who was injured with Bologna. The Italian portal Radiobolognauno confirmed that, after the exams, Lucumí has ​​a first-degree injury in the myotendinous junction of the right rectus femoris and will have at least a month of recovery to return to the fields.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Confirmation from the club is expected but for now the player’s presence in the squad seems ruled out.

It would be another problem for Lorenzo, in his idea of ​​​​building the defense. They remain in the race Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) and Carlos Cuesta (Genk) as main options for the starting line at the back.

On the other hand, there are two starters who would also miss the duels against the Charrúas and the Ecuadorians. Is about Juan Guillermo Cuadrado who arrived injured after the games with Colombia and has not seen minutes with Inter while the other player who would not be in the squad is Jefferson Lerma who has not seen minutes in the English club’s last games.

SPORTS AND EDITING FUTBOLRED

