The Colombian National Team Count the hours, minutes and seconds until your debut in the Copa América in the United States arrives soon, next Monday, facing Paraguay on the first date of group D.

The team, which has had different stops in North American territory, passing through Washington and then New York, traveled to Houston, the host city of its first game and one of the most important in the state of Texas.

The players traveled motivated, that was evident on their faces, happy to be in the National Team and to be so close to their debut. Furthermore, due to the good moment that the team is experiencing, which is undefeated in 23 games and arrives at the continental nations tournament very strong and focused on making a great presentation, with the initial objective of overcoming the group stage and continuing to advance towards his goal of fighting for the title, which he only won in 2001.

Colombia selection. Photo:FCF

Colombia, to refine details

The preparation has been arduous for the Colombian National Team, the last two exams were satisfactory with the victories against the United States and Bolivia, matches that gave coach Néstor Lorenzo a more concrete picture of what he has to face the tournament.

The team had a training day in New York this Thursday, with a gym session and then tactical work on the field. In Houston, the team will work until Sunday, with sessions scheduled at the University of Houston field, before Monday’s clash.

Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Néstor Lorenzo Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Efe

The idea is to plan the physical part, the adaptation to the climate, in addition to making the city hotter than it is these days, with the presence of Colombian fans who are already moving there to massively accompany the team in the NRG Stadiumthe match venue with capacity for 72,220 spectators.

“Here we go, Houston. “We went for our debut” was the message that was published on the Colombian National Team’s X account, with photos of the players starting the move.

The team of players had planned to rest at the hotel, after the wear and tear of the trip, to resume their field practices today. The team also plans to do its official photo session for the Conmebol Copa América, as all the teams do. Yesterday it was the turn, precisely, of the Paraguayan players.

Lorenzo defines his team in Houston

In these coming days, coach Néstor Lorenzo will also be able to adjust the final details of his roster, ahead of the debut, although it is not expected that there will be many surprises regarding his most usual eleven, the one that has played in the World Cup qualifiers, with players who seem immovable like Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

Colombia's coach Nestor Lorenzo shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the international friendly football match between Romania and Colombia at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) Photo:AFP

The big question beforehand is who will be the man in attack, although everything indicates that Lorenzo will play with his trusted man, Rafael Santos Borré.

Colombia is already throbbing what will be its debut in the Copa América and many eyes are focused on the team’s work, for what it has done in the Lorenzo era, to the point that several rivals see it as a favorite to fight for the title, a label that the team wants to shield itself from to compete in the Cup with the greatest humility, without ignoring the strengths it has.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

