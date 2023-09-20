Wednesday, September 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia National Team: images of what would be the shirt for the Copa América are leaked

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia National Team: images of what would be the shirt for the Copa América are leaked

Close


Close

Colombia National Team

Colombia National Team.

Colombia selection.

The new design of the clothing would have important changes.

The Colombian National Team They have just played their first two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with a victory against Venezuela and a draw against Chile. And in the month of October they will have their next matches against Uruguay and Ecuador.

See also  A1 women, Conegliano, Milan and Novara struggle, Scandicci flies

But in addition to the eliminatory, this National Team process, under the technical command of Nestor Lorenzohas its sights set on its participation in the 2024 Copa América that will take place in the United States.

Precisely, for this competition, Colombia will surely debut clothing. And there is already speculation about the design of the yellow shirt.

New t-shirt

The portal Footy Headlineswhich usually releases sports shirts in advance, published images of what would be the next shirt for the Colombian National Team.

“We can leak the first information about the Colombia 2024 home jersey. It is manufactured by Adidas and will be used in the Copa América 2024,” says the portal.

The new Adidas Colombia 2024 football uniforms will have as a big novelty the new logo of the national team, which was launched in June 2023.

He adds that the jersey features a light yellow main color, officially called “Impact Yellow”, and that it will likely be combined with blue logos and red/blue details, imitating the colors of the Colombian flag, with panels in the colors of the flag.

See also  Colombia Selection: the first call of 2023, to face the USA.

This new shirt would be sold starting in March 2024.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #National #Team #images #shirt #Copa #América #leaked

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Azerbaijan attacks Nagorno-Karabakh – UN Security Council wants to meet

Azerbaijan attacks Nagorno-Karabakh - UN Security Council wants to meet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result