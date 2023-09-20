Colombia National Team: images of what would be the shirt for the Copa América are leaked

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
The new design of the clothing would have important changes.
OF
The Colombian National Team They have just played their first two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with a victory against Venezuela and a draw against Chile. And in the month of October they will have their next matches against Uruguay and Ecuador.
But in addition to the eliminatory, this National Team process, under the technical command of Nestor Lorenzohas its sights set on its participation in the 2024 Copa América that will take place in the United States.
Precisely, for this competition, Colombia will surely debut clothing. And there is already speculation about the design of the yellow shirt.
New t-shirt
The portal Footy Headlineswhich usually releases sports shirts in advance, published images of what would be the next shirt for the Colombian National Team.
“We can leak the first information about the Colombia 2024 home jersey. It is manufactured by Adidas and will be used in the Copa América 2024,” says the portal.
The new Adidas Colombia 2024 football uniforms will have as a big novelty the new logo of the national team, which was launched in June 2023.
He adds that the jersey features a light yellow main color, officially called “Impact Yellow”, and that it will likely be combined with blue logos and red/blue details, imitating the colors of the Colombian flag, with panels in the colors of the flag.
This new shirt would be sold starting in March 2024.
SPORTS
OF
#Colombia #National #Team #images #shirt #Copa #América #leaked
