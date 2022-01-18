The International Federation of Football History and Statistics, usually publishes in the first years of each decade, what it considers the ideal team of each country, taking into account players who have transcended time.

The body (not attached to Fifa) recently announced what it considers to be Colombia’s ideal team, which includes players from various generations. Among the curiosities, a figure that to accommodate several figures, a formation with a 3-4-3 scheme was presented.

.René Higuita was a starter in Italia 90, as well as in a Qualifier and in several editions of the Copa América. Photo: AFP PHOTO Rafael URZUA

On the porch: René Higuita, hero and villain of Colombia in the World Cup in Italy 90 is the owner of the position.

Defenses: Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Mario Alberto Yepes and Francisco ‘Cobo’ Zuluaga (started in the World Cup in Chile 62).

(Yaser Asprilla: the story of the young wonder of the Colombian National Team)

Later, Leonel Álvarez appears as the only brand midfielder, while the offensive midfielders are: Carlos Valderrama, James Rodriguez and Fredy Rincon.

A trio was placed up front: Faustino Asprilla and Willington Ortiz as wingers, complemented by Radamel Falcao García as forwards.

Colombia selection chosen by IFFHS.

Other recognitions

Radamel Falcao García is the top scorer for the Colombian National Team with 35 goals.

A few years ago the International Federation of Football History and Statistics chose René Higuita already Willington-Ortiz as the best goalkeeper and best player of the 20th century in Colombia, respectively.

For his part, Pibe Valderrama was also among the 100 best footballers of the century in America. In the Ideal XI of all time in South America there is no Colombian. (See: Novak Djokovic, surprised without a mask during flight)

At the level of South America

Another detail is that in the considered team of all time in South America, there is no Colombian player.

The formation is as follows: Ubaldo Matildo Fillol; Cafu, Héctor Chumpitaz, Elías Figueroa, Roberto Carlos; Teofilo Cubillas; Diego Maradona, Pele; Gabriel Batistuta, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

SPORTS

more sports news

Michael Phelps criticizes rules protecting transgender swimmer

Egan Bernal leads part of the Ineos that trains in Colombia

Paco Gento, the legend of Real Madrid, passed away