The Colombian National Team is carrying out training work in Barranquilla under the orders of coach Néstor Lorenzo. The team seeks to beat Uruguay on the third date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, to give joy to his audience at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

What is the same for everyone is no one’s advantage. They already know it, they no longer fear it, it is another mental barrier overcome. For the Colombia vs. Uruguay duel, this Thursday, October 12 in Barranquilla, there is simply no excuse: the local understands that dYou should take advantage despite the intense heat at 3:30 p.m. because this is how places for the World Cups are secured, without failing at home; but the visitor knows that this pressure can work in their favor, as already happened on the road to Qatar 2022, in the unexpected but valuable 0-3 celestial victory.

Now what follows is to see how the plan can be executed, who suffers less from the relentless sun and how the story is told after the Barranquilla challenge. But, just in case, There are predictions that are already rolling about what may happen and that intrigue can play its role.

Training of the Colombian National Team Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

For example, now that another round of playoffs is approaching They asked artificial intelligence (AI) what the results would be, crossing data such as the average performance of each team, the presentations of each one on the first two dates, the work of each team member, the local status and more variables.

How would the duels end?

Bolivia vs Ecuador: The most likely result is 1-2 in favor of the visitors. No minor fact: they play at height.



Argentina vs Paraguay: Two results are very likely: 2-0 or 3-1 in favor of the local team, with Messi at the helm. It is worth saying that the visitors debut DT.



Chile vs Peru: The main possibility is a draw, but if we have to think of a winner it would be the visitor, but with a short 0-1 advantage.

Photo: See also Why is the number 10 so legendary in football? Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Brazil vs Venezuela: All predictions point to another day at the office for the five-time champion. The most likely scores are 3-0 and 4-1.

Colombia vs Uruguay: The probability leans towards Colombia, but gives an important margin at 0-0. If the local team wins, it would be by a goal difference.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

