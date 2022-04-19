The Colombian Football Federation officially announced this Monday the departure of coach Reinaldo Rueda from the postafter failing to meet the goal of qualifying the Colombian National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Now begins the search for Rueda’s successor. Task that the executive committee of the FCF will have, facing the next tie, for the 2026 World Cup.

Unofficially, it is said that the FCF would take its time in order not to take a new false step, remembering that in the previous process they elected two coaches, first Carlos Queiroz, and then Rueda.

How much is DT worth?

Although the National Team did not qualify Qatar and that reduces the Federation’s cash capacity, it enjoys good financial health, as President Ramón Jesurún confirmed in the last assembly.

The FCF thus has the resources to start analyzing the resumes that normally begin to arrive in a cascade to its offices, in order to be able to negotiate a contract, according to the project they are opting for.

Here comes the investment issue. Hiring a prestigious coach, with experience and a suitable profile for the Colombian National Team, requires reaching into your pocket, because a good coach will not come cheap.

FCF sources consulted by EL TIEMPO when Rueda’s arrival at the national team was about to become official, in January 2021, they announced at that time that the salary agreement with Rueda would be very similar to what Queiroz earned, but “under no optician, more than what he received” the Portuguese.

Unofficially, the figure was between 3 and 3.5 million dollars for the entire coaching staff.

According to a report from the Primicias Ecuador portal, published in 2020, the best paid coach at the South American level is Tite, the coach of Brazil, with a salary of 3.9 million dollars per year.

With 3.7 million, the Argentine Ricardo Gareca, DT of Peru and who is waiting for the playoff to see if they can go to Qatar 2022, appears in that ranking.

The portal reported that at that time Reinaldo Rueda was earning 3.5 million, but as a coach of Chile, before he went to the Colombian National Team. While Queiroz, with Colombia, was over 3 million.

This panorama, to indicate that, on average, a prestigious coach can be between 3 and even reach 5 million dollars a year, if you want to open the spectrum to ‘top’ coaches in the world. For example, Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Real Madrid. He earns 910,000 euros a month, and Pep Guardiola, the famous Manchester City manager who has played for the Brazil National Team, earns 1.89 million euros a month.

The amounts, normally, also have the famous clauses for objectives or prizes, which are agreed bilaterally in each case.

In addition, it is normal for these coaches to negotiate round figures, which involve their entire coaching staff. That is, they are in charge of distributing the amount of their work team.

When José Pékerman was in the Colombian National Team, it was said that he had a salary of 3 million dollars per year, distributed throughout his coaching staff. In fact, the Finance Football portal revealed that figure at the time.

