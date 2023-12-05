The t-shirts of the Colombia selection They have always attracted attention and in recent years the brand that dresses them has maintained a yellow base design for the official matches of the national team, but now, what is a risky design proposal has been confirmed.

Through social networks, forward Luis Díaz was in charge of revealing the new ‘skin’ of the Colombia selectiona collection that Adidas will have for the team directed by Néstor Lorenzo, which has a beige color proposal with burgundy details.

James Rodríguez, in the Paraguay – Colombia game.

“It looks like a movie… But it’s not. “We continue making history,” Faith the publication made by the German brand and the Liverpool forward on social networks to present the jacket.

The retro shirt would be based on clothing worn by the team in the 1980s and features a notable change in yellow that was more faded for the occasion.

In the last few hours, it was revealed that the retro t-shirt and the jacket that accompanies the clothing will have a cost between $300,000 and $500,000according to the information published in the brand’s official store.

It is not yet known if this uniform will be used by the Colombian National Team in the upcoming friendly matches against Venezuela and Mexico, in the United States, or if it will be the official kit in the 2024 Copa América.

