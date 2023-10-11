The Colombian National Team is preparing to face one of the most difficult games in the coach’s era Nestor Lorenzo; the team faces Uruguay this Thursday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for the third date of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.

Since his arrival on the bench of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo has achieved excellent results: in the qualifying debut added four points out of six possible, after the 1-0 victory against Venezuela and the 0-0 draw against Chile in Santiago.

Although the team is receiving some criticism from some sectors for the low goal effectiveness it has had in recent games, the truth is that The Colombian National Team does not know what it is to lose under the command of coach Néstor Lorenzo.

Undefeated of the National Team

The Colombian National Team completes ten undefeated games under the leadership of Lorenzo: Since his arrival he has achieved seven wins and three draws. However, it should be noted that several of those victories were in friendly matches, the only official one was against Venezuela on the first qualifying round.

Lorenzo’s first game on the bench, The National Team beat Guatemala 4-1 in a friendly that took place in the United States. A few days later, they achieved a spectacular comeback and won 2-3 against Mexico.

In the last friendly of 2022, The national team beat its counterpart from Paraguay 2-0.

This year, the National Team has consolidated and achieved very outstanding results such as the 0-0 draw against the United States with a roster made up of players from the local team and South American soccer; the 1-2 victory against Japan and the 2-0 victory against the German team, the last friendly of the Lorenzo era.

Germany vs. Colombia. In action, Rafael Santos Borré. Photo: Alejandro Matías. Kronos Agency

Controversy over the schedule

The controversy continues over the schedule of the match between the Colombian National Team and Uruguay. The game will take place this Thursday at 3:30 in the afternoon, under the intense heat of Barranquilla.

Néstor Lorenzo seemed quite worried because of the match schedule and how difficult it will be to play under the intense weather conditions of Barranquilla, which is expected to have a lot of humidity: “The time is worrying and exhausting for everyone.”

National Team Training. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

“We know it is difficult for both of us, but we have to take advantage because we are locals. With our weapons we can do our job and achieve the victory we need,” said Frank Fabra upon his arrival in Colombia.

Faced with the nonconformity that exists in a part of the Colombian National Team, Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama He came out to talk about the schedule and settled the controversy by explaining that he likes it.

“That schedule is nice, tasty. I like that schedule because we have to take advantage of it. Of course, we can play at altitude and in the heat, but if the National Team plays well anywhere in the world it will win,” stated the former captain of the Colombian National Team.

