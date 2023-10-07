James Rodríguez feels happy and valued in Sao Paulo. His arrival to the Brazilian team has generated a lot of expectations, and the Colombian is confident of succeeding in the popular São Paulo team.

James arrives at the National Team with high spirits, not in his best moment, but for him it is important to contribute what he can contribute.

James spoke about how good he feels at the club; of his age and what he can contribute on and off the field with his maturity, and focus on helping the youngest members of the squad.

“I am happy, preparing well to help the team. I am older now, I am 33 years old and it is an age in which I help my teammates on or off the field. I am psychologically prepared to do all that. I want to help all the young players,” said the Colombian soccer player.

And he added: “Here you feel much more passion. The Sao Paulo fan is very passionate and that is very good. I told my friends and family that it is a very big club and I am happy and prepared to do things better.”

James hopes to have the opportunity to lend a hand to the Colombian coach, Nestor Lorenzoin these two qualifying games, against Uruguay and Ecuador.

"I'm happy. I felt very well received. A team that now wins a title and that they deserve a lot. I am very happy for the Cup, when one club wins titles, another always comes. Sao Paulo has players with a lot of quality to achieve it," concluded James Rodríguez.