Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Colombia national team goes to the final and memes make fun of Dimayor

July 26, 2022
memes

Memes to the Dimayor.

Memes to the Dimayor.

In social networks they did not forgive the leaders for not having a strong women’s league.

The classification of the Colombian women’s team to the final of the Copa América, the World Cup and the Olympics, unleashed a sea of ​​praise on social networks, but at the same time There was strong criticism of the Dimayor leaders for not having finalized the women’s league for the second semester.

The memes were immediate, with humor and strong criticism of Dimayor, who went out to celebrate the achievement of the soccer players, while in the country a strong women’s league has not been consolidated.

memes don’t forgive

