Colombia national team goes to the final and memes make fun of Dimayor

Memes to the Dimayor.
In social networks they did not forgive the leaders for not having a strong women’s league.
July 25, 2022, 11:17 PM
The classification of the Colombian women’s team to the final of the Copa América, the World Cup and the Olympics, unleashed a sea of praise on social networks, but at the same time There was strong criticism of the Dimayor leaders for not having finalized the women’s league for the second semester.
The memes were immediate, with humor and strong criticism of Dimayor, who went out to celebrate the achievement of the soccer players, while in the country a strong women’s league has not been consolidated.
memes don’t forgive
Those stripped alone, without decent working conditions, without sponsorships managed to be finalists, qualify for the World Cup and the Olympics in one.
Let’s see if the Dimayor leaves her misogynist bias and gets the batteries to support the Women’s League as it should be. #femaleselection #dimajor pic.twitter.com/IvtZmrZhQc
– Lissete Ibañez (@lisethpaola2) July 26, 2022
