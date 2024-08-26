The Colombian had a furious start yesterday Luis Diaz in the 2-0 victory of Liverpool against the Brentford, in what was the official premiere of the Coach Arne Slot at the stadium Anfield Roadby the LPremier League.

The Colombian, an undisputed starter for Slot, once again showed his lucidity on the left wing and, in a fierce counterattack in the 13th minute, opened the way to victory with his first goal of the season to celebrate in style his 100 appearances in the Liverpool shirt.

“We always say that we have to score, for us the numbers are important because we are forwards. We live for the goal, I am happy for the team, we have done a good job, which is the important thing,” said the Guajiro after the match on Sky Sports England.

With right foot

Inspired by the goal, Lucho dressed as an assistant in the second half to leave the Egyptian Mohamed Salah alone, who scored the second goal.

The Colombian, happy with the result, wants to arrive sharpened when called up by the coach Nestor Lorenzo with the Colombian National Team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. “With Liverpool and the national team, I want to win everything. My goals are to give my all and sweat for the jersey, because for me it is non-negotiable,” said Lucho.

Díaz was one of the highest-rated players in the British press, with the Liverpool Echo giving him an 8 after his 25th goal for Liverpool and his assist.

Also in the Premier LeagueDaniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma were starters in Crystal Palace’s defeat against West Ham. Jhon Durán saw minutes in Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal, and Luis Sinisterra could not make the difference in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Yerson Mosquera, which would be one of the novelties in the call for the Selection due to the loss of John Lucumí In defence, he had a match to forget in the resounding thrashing suffered by his team Wolverhampton against Chelsea by 2-6.

James, like lightning

The captain of the Colombian national team, James Rodriguez, would have a verbal agreement with the Rayo Vallecano from Spain and it would be made official today in his new team after a month and a week of inactivity. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, he will sign for one year with the option to extend it for another season.

James, who would be on Lorenzo’s list despite not having any minutes, would have the highest salary in Rayo’s history, and would exceed 3 million euros per season.

After four years, he would return to the Spanish League after his time at the real Madrid and after the refusals of Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Getafe. The latter is experiencing an internal conflict over the James issue, since the president Ángel Torres put an end to the rumors of the possible signing by saying that the DT Javier Bordalas I didn’t want it.

Surprisingly, the coach contradicted the president’s statement and said that if the Colombian arrived, he would “wait for him with open arms.”

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has one foot and a half in Atalanta, and will remain in Italy for another season after leaving Inter. According to Romano, the 36-year-old Colombian has already passed the medical examinations with the Lombard club and will be presented today as a new player after the express request of the coach. Gian Piero Gasperini.

Square joins Yaser Asprilla –who was not called up yesterday for Girona’s 3-0 defeat against Atlético de Madrid– in the legion of Colombians who will be in the Champions League.

In Brazil and with his goals John Arias and Kevin Serna They gave the victory to Fluminense (0-2) against Atletico Mineiro; and Richard Rios toHe assisted in Palmeiras’ 5-0 win against Cuiabá.

Camilo Vargas also arrives inspired, the goalkeeper was a figure saving a penalty in the 2-1 victory of the Mexican Atlas against Pumas.

What’s coming

The DT Nestor Lorenzo will announce the list of those called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Thursday.

The Argentine coach would have five new features regarding the list of America’s Cup.

Colombia plays against Peru On Friday, September 6, at the stadium Lima National. 8:30 pm

Four days later, on Tuesday the 10th, they face Argentina, 3:30 pm in BarranquillaMessi will not come.

The national team is third in the qualifying round, with 12 points.