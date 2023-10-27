You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Brazil.
Colombia vs. Brazil.
Second game of the tricolor team in the Games.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian Sub 23 Team played its second Group B match at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile. The “yellow” of the category lost 2-0 to its counterpart from Brazil.
The Colombian team could not against one of the favorites of the tournament and with the defeat was forced to win in its third outing.
The Colombian team, led by Hector Cardenashad started the round in a good way after beating Honduras in Valparaíso
Against Brazil Colombia used: Sebastián Guerra, Eber Moreno, Cristian Castro (c), Andrés Alarcón and Kalazán Suárez, Alejandro García, Fabián Ángel, Juan Castilla, Brahian Palacios, Carlos Barreiro and Daniel Ruiz.
The “tricolor” will face the United States on Sunday at 4:00 pm, where it will seek its way to the semifinals of the tournament.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #national #team #falls #Brazil #Pan #American #Games