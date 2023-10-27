The Colombian Sub 23 Team played its second Group B match at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile. The “yellow” of the category lost 2-0 to its counterpart from Brazil.

The Colombian team could not against one of the favorites of the tournament and with the defeat was forced to win in its third outing.

The Colombian team, led by Hector Cardenashad started the round in a good way after beating Honduras in Valparaíso

Against Brazil Colombia used: Sebastián Guerra, Eber Moreno, Cristian Castro (c), Andrés Alarcón and Kalazán Suárez, Alejandro García, Fabián Ángel, Juan Castilla, Brahian Palacios, Carlos Barreiro and Daniel Ruiz.

The “tricolor” will face the United States on Sunday at 4:00 pm, where it will seek its way to the semifinals of the tournament.

SPORTS

