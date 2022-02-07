More than a week has passed since the resounding defeat of the Colombia selection against Peru in Barranquilla and the echoes are still resonating in the country.

The fact of having lost the three points at home against a direct rival unleashed a wave of criticism from a large part of the tricolor fans. Not in vain, at the end of the match, the image that remained was that of the players retiring in the middle of an unprecedented whistle.

At the time, James Rodriguezone of the team’s leaders in recent years, surprised his own and others with his reaction to the fans.

Now, from what a press-driven version indicates, the locker room atmosphere wouldn’t have been the best after the game, either. And James would be involved.

The warmth between the players

Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian National Team. Photo: Photo: Cristian Alvarez

“The lack of control of James Rodríguez, rebuking the fans for the punishment with a whistle when, with adverse results and crumbs of football, it broke the confidence of the fans, it had unfortunate side effects. His uncontrolled disgust, that day, continued in the locker room, where he collided with Falcao, the historical scorer, his friend and protector of always, who is characterized by his decency,” journalist Esteban Jaramillo pointed out in his most recent opinion column, published on the portal ‘Kienyke’.

Apparently, as the communicator in question explains in his letter, the anger that the fans of the National Team saw on the field was transferred to the locker room.

“The anger of the popular idol has had other victims, especially among supporting players, who without raising their voices rebuke him. ‘Shut! Here you are nobody’he answers them,” Jaramillo wrote, alluding to James Rodríguez.

The most serious thing is that, according to the journalist, the apparent broken dressing room would come from long ago.

“For him, leading a plot, Queiroz left when the team was sailing through low waters and it was he who marked his exit route in the Copa América, with thoughts contrary to those of Reinaldo Rueda”Jaramillo said, emphasizing the departure of coach Carlos Queiroz, recent runner-up in the African Cup.

