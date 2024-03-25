The atmosphere could not be better in the Colombia selection for these times. The team is solid, a winner, they just defeated Spain in a friendly, they have gone 17 games without losing under the coach Nestor Lorenzo, is third in the tie. Everything is going well in preparation for the Copa América. Today they will have a new challenge to continue tightening the screws, it will be against the Romanian National Team.

Colombia prepares with demands. Spain was a test by fire, and they passed it in a great way, with an extraordinary second half and the brilliance of Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Daniel Muñoz, the trident that created the great goal of victory. Spain was in the records of Colombia's great moment, which shows that it can defeat the most demanding rivals, as it also did with Germany and Brazil in this cycle. But what is coming is something else, a different challenge, a Romania that will be another good test for the team.

Camilo Vargas and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF Share

The National Team wants to remain a winner, but above all it wants to continue correcting everything possible, oiling pieces, strengthening others, stabilizing the roster that Néstor Lorenzo likes the most, making some moves, looking for certain alternatives. This match is useful for all of that.

“An important group of the number of players who have repeated has remained. But we have lost players and until the last minute it is not known who will be counted on. We hope they are healthy so that Néstor Lorenzo can choose. It is a date that allows us to outline what the Copa América will be like,” technical assistant Amaranto Perea said yesterday.

Daniel Muñoz (right) scored the winning goal against Spain. Photo:AFP Share

The big previous question is whether Lorenzo will choose to continue the base that beat Spain, or if he plans to look for new formulas. Everything indicates that there would be several changes. For example, in the last game James was a substitute and the story changed when he came on. So it wouldn't be strange if he now started as a starter. As long as James and Díaz can play together they will do the National Team good. The other big doubt is in the attack. Against Spain it started Matthew Casierra. Lawrence could change: it has alternatives, such as Santos Borré, his trusted man in the tie.

In any case, the most important thing is that Colombia has a good presentation, that the team is focused and with its feet on the ground. Romania, which has just tied with Northern Ireland 1-1, will surely put in its demands.

Spain vs. Colombia. Photo:EFE Share

“All matches in the National Team are special due to the short time, you want to win at all times. Facing Romania, who have been competing well with a long undefeated record, is a great stimulus. We want to beat him, like anyone, and it is among our goals,” Amaranto added.

It is in the National Team's tasks to correct what is not yet working, such as giving in in the early stages. Colombia knows how to recover, but the ideal is that we do not have to wait so long to see the best version of the team, which wants to strengthen its virtues to reach the Copa América as best as possible.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

