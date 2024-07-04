There are many feelings left by the 1-1 draw of the Colombia selection against Brazil on date 3 of the group stage of the America Cup. The team could have won with the clear chances that it missed in the final stretch of the game, but it could have lost if Daniel Muñoz’s foul on Vinicius Jr. ended in a penalty.

The Selection He lamented the lack of aim against Brazilwhich fortunately did not come up heads. One of the big ones pointed out was Rafael Santos Borré, who missed an incredible goal under Alisson Becker’s goal.

Lament of the Selection

“It was a close match, but we prevailed to be able to take the win. We had two very clear chances there, in the last minutes, Jorge (Carrascal) and Rafa (Borré)“, said Luis Díaz after the match.

“We also had one with me in the first half that was similar. We could have scored, but well, we got through first, which is important. Now it’s time to rest for what’s coming,” said the winger. Colombia selection.

There were many criticisms that rained down on him Rafael Santos Borré For that mistake in front of goal, Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama was among the critics, who could not believe what the striker had missed.

‘El Pibe’ couldn’t believe Borré’s mistake

A video of the former player in a live broadcast of the match went viral on social media. United States, ‘The Kid’ I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at the failure and exploded.

Valderrama He opened his arms, as if asking for an explanation after Borré’s wasted goal, hurled an insult into the air in a low voice and then left.

“How many goalscorers need? He is alone. When they don’t call him, they have to call him because he is a goal scorer… If he is a goal scorer, he scores. Goal scorers only need one,” said the former captain of the Colombian National Team.

He added: “If Colombia is the best team, it has to take advantage of this now to beat them. When are we going to beat them? We had scoring opportunities to win the match.”

