Brazil, thanks to its latest victories in the South American qualifying rounds for the World Cup, has snatched Belgium from number one in the Fifa ranking, in which Mexico has risen to ninth place, while Colombia occupies box 17.

Colombia quequó eliminated from going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but it is much higher than other selected teams that have their place assured for the contest.

It may interest you: (Juan Carlos Osorio and América confirm that they have not agreed to their departure)

The ‘canarinha’, which had not been at the top of the list since August 2017 (in the following it was surpassed by Germany, closes the cycle of the team led by the Spanish Roberto Martínez, who has been in the lead uninterruptedly since October 2018.

The only change in the privilege zone is the rise of Mexico to ninth place, which does not allow it to be seeded in the tournament, a place that will go to Portugal, eighth, after winning both of their European play-off matches en route to Qatar 2022.

After Brazil and Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Italy, that failed to qualify for the World Cup after being eliminated by North Macedonia in the semifinal of the playoffs, Spain and Portugal.

It may interest you: (Luis Fernando Suárez, ready for playoffs, talks about Costa Rica and Colombia)

EFE