Luis Diaz is ready to play his third America Cup, a tournament in which there has been exponential growth. From his first participation, in which he was a substitute, he became today the reference of a National Team that reached USA to seek their second continental crown, 23 years after the first, which they won playing at home.

The team he leads Nestor Lorenzo will play this Monday in Houston their first match of the tournament, against Paraguay, a tough team, which seeks to gain pace in the Cup to raise its head in the qualifying round and return to a World Cup after 16 years.

Díaz, the leader

Díaz, on the other hand, is today the most representative player on the team, more mature every day, with experience in one of the greats of the Premier League, Liverpooland with Barcelona following in his footsteps.

Rivals have more and more respect for him. And that also means that they mark him more, even that they hit him a lot more. As happened in the last friendly before the Cup, which ended with a rout against Bolivia (3-0), but which almost ended in a fight due to a kick from Hector Cuellar Bolivian defender, which could have had consequences for the tournament.

“Colombia has an unbeatable player, like Luis Díaz, not only here against the South American teams, but also in Europe; He is a very skilled player, which makes the difference,” Bolivia’s coach, the Brazilian, said that day. Antonio Carlos Zago.

Lorenzo has been taking him little by little so that he gains more weight in the team. “We are going to try to surround him and help the team’s functioning make him better. In no way are we going to put the backpack on him that the entire weight of the team has to fall on him,” said the Argentine coach in September 2022.

The referent

Díaz’s first Copa América was in 2019. A year before, during the interim Arturo Reyes, was called up for the first time, when he was still part of the Junior. And he was still in Barranquilla when Carlos Queiroz He included him on the payroll to travel to Brazil.

He was not yet a starter, he only appeared among the 11 initial players in the game against Paraguay, in which the Portuguese made substitutes. In two other games he came off the bench.

After playing in that Cup, Díaz went to Porto. And he was in that club when Reinaldo Rueda called it for the 2021 edition, which was going to be distributed between Colombia and Argentinaand which, finally, was played in Brazil.

There, Lucho exploded. Although not right away, in the first game, against Ecuador, he did not play, and in the second, against Venezuela, He came from the bench and ended up sent off, so he missed the third game, against Peru.

Rueda had faith in him and started him at the close of the group stage, against Brazil. And that day he scored the famous scissors goal that consolidated him in the National Team. He did not come out of the starting lineup again.

Favorite?

He scored four goals in that tournament, including one against Argentina in the semifinals and two against Peru in the third-place duel. That helped him to be the top scorer of the tournament. The trophy was presented to him in a ceremony in his native Barranquilla, months before leaving Porto for Liverpool.

In the Lorenzo era, the goal has been very distributed: 20 different players have scored the 38 goals with which Colombia reaches the Copa América. Díaz has participated in six of them: he scored two and scored four.

Three of them were very important, one, against Germany, to fill the team with confidence before the tie, and two against Brazil, to achieve the historic first victory in qualifying against the five-time world champion, one of his favorite victims.

The fourth is recent, Díaz shook against Bolivia and he arrived in high spirits for his debut in the Cup. The team trusts in his talent. Emissaries of Europe They are following him closely. Rivals respect him. And the fans put candles so that, this Monday, Colombia takes the first step towards a title that it has been waiting for for 23 years.