The Colombian Football Federation announced this Monday the 18 players that will make up the Colombian U-23 National Team that will participate in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The tournament will be played from October 23 to November 4 and Colombia was in group B, along with Brazil, the United States and Honduras. In A will be Chile, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

Daniel Ruizmidfielder for Millonarios, is the most prominent player on the list put together by coach Héctor Cárdenas, which also includes names such as Jersson González, forward of Santa Fe, and Brahian Palacios, Nacional attacker.

Jersson González (center) Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

The team will meet starting Sunday at the FCF sports headquarters in Bogotá and on October 12 they will travel to Costa Rica, where they will play two friendlies against the national team of that country, on the 14th and 17th of the same month.

Colombia’s call for the Pan American Games

Archers: Luis Miguel Marquínez (Nacional), Sebastián Guerra (Atlanta United, USA).

Defenses: Alejandro García (Once Caldas), Brayan Ceballos (Junior), Cristian Castro Devenish (Nacional), Kalazán Suárez (Cortuluá), Éber Moreno (Pereira), Stiven Valencia (Cortuluá).

Midfielders: Fabián Ángel (Junior), Jhojan Torres (Santa Fe), Juan Andrés Castilla (Cali), Daniel Ruiz (Millonarios), Johan Rojas (La Equidad), Andrés Mauricio Alarcón (Patriotas), Jimer Fory (Pereira).

Fronts: Jersson David González (Santa Fe), Carlos Manuel Cortés (Cortuluá), Ricardo Caraballo (Barranquilla), Brahian Palacios (Nacional), Luis Felipe Mosquera (América).

