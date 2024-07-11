Daniel Munoz He was the best full-back in the whole league America Cup with two goals in five games with the Colombia selection. However, the Antioquian got carried away by his emotions, fell into the Uruguayan trap and ended up being expelled.

The 28-year-old player received a yellow card after a strong foul on the side of the field and saw red after elbowing an opponent, when the National Team was winning the match with a goal from Jefferson Lerma.

Muñoz’s expulsion

Daniel Munoz He left Colombia with 10 players for the second half and left the field with that feeling of guilt after making that huge mistake.

At the end of the match and after the classification of Colombia to the final of the America Cup, Coach Néstor Lorenzo sent a message to his right back and consoled him, although he first pulled his ears.

“Dani (Muñoz) He is down because he is a lion and his emotions have betrayed him. I gave him a hug and told him ‘without you we wouldn’t be here’, so keep your head up,” said the Argentine coach.

“We had the game under control because we knew that they are players and a team that do not need to be elaborate in order to make things difficult for you, but we did take the lead, the risk, and we were brave even with one less player. We left two forwards on the field to hurt and that is an act of courage,” he added.

Daniel Muñoz regrets

In videos that went viral on social media, an image can be seen in which the players of the national team carry Daniel Munoz in the locker room, to try to cheer him up. But his face was funereal and not even qualifying for the final could cheer him up.

Hours after the final whistle of Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, Daniel Munoz He spoke out through his social networks and said that he is experiencing a moment of joy and sadness.

“Today my heart is broken in two, one part shattered and the other happy for making it to the final. What balls and brave hearts my teammates (brothers) had, who despite being one less, broke their backs and pulled through and fulfilled the dream of all of Colombia to be in the final. I couldn’t feel more proud of them and of being Colombian,” he began by saying.

“From the first minute I played in this shirt I decided to give my life for these colours. Some days things went well, other days not so well. Today was one of those days that will mark me forever. I always dreamed of playing in a final, especially wearing the colours of my country,” he added.

The English full-back from Crystal Palace will watch Sunday’s final against Argentina from the stands and that pain is what is bothering him. “It hurts me not to be able to be on the pitch fighting, but I fully trust in each one of those warriors who will give their lives to lift the cup so coveted by all of COLOMBIA and leave the name of our country at the top where it should always be. No matter how many times I fall, I will always get up stronger. Long live my team, long live COLOMBIA.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS