Test passed and with sufficient success. In football, as in life, the big fish eats the small one and, generally, the best beats the worst. If the waters maintain their natural course, logic prevails. And that was what happened in the Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0 with which the National Team qualified early for the quarterfinals of the Copa América by achieving its second consecutive victory.

Reciting the verse of the entire Colombian National Team, repeated from the coach to the water carrier, passing from the goalkeeper to the left winger, the first step was taken in that “step by step” walk to the final of the tournament. They are now in the quarterfinals.

Colombia, superior

Colombia won the match by simply being superior. Costa Rica disguised itself as an ultra-defensive cuckoo after its giant 0-0 draw against Brazil, but Colombia took off its mask and left it in its correct dimensions, put it in its correct proportions… It crushed it!

Jhon Córdoba celebrates Colombia’s third goal. Photo:Christian Alvarez Share

At no point in the match, not even in the initial 20 minutes in which Costa Rica tried to play one-on-one with Colombia, was the match at risk or compromised.

Colombia was the absolute lord and master of a game in which it created danger, goal-scoring opportunities, scored three goals and, in truth, did not allow a single real, dangerous chance to be created against it.

Colombia played a clean game, without rushing and with definition.

It was a great game for ‘Triciclito’ Córdoba, a powerhouse of goalscoring power who replaced Santos Borré by technical decision. Once again it was a magnificent game by James Rodríguez, who even made an assist with his right foot!

Goals and victory for Colombia

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

The match lasted, in fact, half an hour, until the penalty awarded to Córdoba. Hasty and clumsy, goalkeeper Sequeira took down the forward on the far edge of the area.

So, Lucho Diaz He released the guillotine with cold blood, without his leg shaking, and nailed the 1-0 from the 12 steps.

That was the end of the game. Costa Rica never, ever, tickled a Colombia that controlled the game as it wished. Before the 1-0 and until the final 3-0, the game was comfortable for Colombia, which did not allow any goal-scoring opportunities to be created.

The 2-0 came with a header from Davinson Sanchez at the exit of a corner, in the 59th minute: it was the ratification of an evident superiority.

The final goal, in addition to making the score more realistic for what happened in the match, was a reward for Jhon, the ‘Little Tricycle’ Córdobawho was a brave, handsome, strong, spine-tingling, attacking and groundbreaking forward, being a real part of the game circuit.

Jhon Córdoba. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Following a pass from James with his crooked leg, he broke through on the right and, not caring about the slightest angle of the shot; not caring that teammates were coming in the middle free for the clean shot, he fired a cross-shot that broke the 3-0 just for the player on the field and for the team that owned the field and the match.

It was more the previous scare that Costa Rica generated due to its draw against Brazil and its stone and wire defense: Colombia had the keys in its pocket to open that lock, and they did it easily.

The lid sweated more than the pot, my mother would say. Colombia was the big fish and it ate the little Costa Rica.

Meluk tells him

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

