The selections of Spain and Colombia They will face each other in a friendly match on March 22 at the stadium London Olympic, both Federations reported.

The meeting, which will be played at 3:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time, will serve as preparation for Luis de la Fuente and for Néstor Lorenzo for their respective participations in the Euro Cup and the Copa América.

Good rivals

“Colombia is a great team, with very important players, that is playing exceptional games and that has just beaten Brazil“said the Iberian coach, Luis de la Fuente.

“I'm sure it's going to be a game that the spectators are going to enjoy,” he added.

Likewise, the national coach praised the importance of communion between “team and fans” and, in this sense, stressed that he hopes to give “great joy” to the fans.

“It is vitally important to feel supported by our fans and we want it to remain that way. Hopefully we can bring a lot of joy and enjoy the football that we are going to offer in the coming months,” he said.

The Colombian Football Federation He confirmed that the team led by Lorenzo will have another game in those days.

Colombia will play against Romania on Tuesday, March 26 and the commitment will take place at the stadium Metropolitan, Madrid, Spainat 2:15, Colombian time.

