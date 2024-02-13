The Colombian Senior National Team will have a very active 2024, with the Copa América as its great focus, in the middle of the year. And before his participation, he will have a new friendly match confirmed against the United States.

The Colombian Soccer Federation and the United States Soccer Federation announced the friendly match they will play before the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024.

The commitment will take place on June 8 at Fedex Field (Landover, Maryland) at 5:30 p.m. local time.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo will share Group D with Brazil, Paraguay and CONCACAF 6 (Honduras or Costa Rica). The contest will take place from June 20 to July 14.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

During 2023, the National Team completed two draws and six victories in friendly matches, while in official South American Qualifying matches they accumulated three draws and three victories.

Programming

8 of June

Colombia vs. USA

Time: 5:30 pm

Stadium: FedEx Field.

City: Landover, Maryland.

Transmission: Fútbol RCN and Gol Caracol

Other friendly

Under the direction of coach Néstor Lorenzo, the Colombian National Team does not know what it is to lose. In 16 coached matches he has achieved victory in 11 of them and the remaining five ended in a draw, earning an average of 2.38 points per game.

The Colombian National Team is going to play two friendly matches on the Fifa date in March. The friendlies will be before Spain and Romania They are confirmed and they will be two very important games in the preparation.

The first will take place at the West Ham United stadium on March 22 and the match against Romania would be on March 26 in the Spanish capital, but the stadium has not been defined.

SPORTS WITH PRESS OF THE COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION

