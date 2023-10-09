You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Barranquilla and Asunción, the venues for the matches of Néstor Lorenzo’s team in November.
The Colombia selection He has not yet finished preparing for the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador, in the double matchday in October, and Conmebol has already scheduled the next two dates of the qualifiers for the World Cup. North America 2026.
The South American Football Confederation confirmed the date and time of the match against Brazil in Barranquilla: it will be Thursday, November 16, at 7 pm, Colombia time.
The last game of the year for the Colombian National Team in the qualifying round will be on November 21, when it will visit Paraguay in Asunción. It will be the return of Albirroja to the Defensores del Chaco stadium, since the first two games were scheduled in Ciudad del Este.
The game against the Paraguayans will be on Tuesday, November 21, starting at 8 pm local time (6 pm in Colombia).
The double date in November highlights the South American classic between Brazil and Argentina, which will be played on November 21 at 7:30 p.m., Colombian time, at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
It will be the return of the current world champion to Brazilian soil in the playoffs after the failed qualifying match for Qatar 2022, which could not be completed due to the intervention of the health authorities of that country.
The match, after several attempts, was never rescheduled by Conmebol and that tie was left limp.
These are the complete schedules for dates 5 and 6 of the playoffs:
